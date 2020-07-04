Irving police officers fatally shoot man who reportedly shot his wife

article

Irving Police Department officers fatally shot a suspect while exchanging gunfire with him Saturday morning, after police said the suspect shot his wife earlier in the day.

The officer-involved shooting happened at about 10 a.m., in the 800 block of Elwood Road.

Police had responded to a call about a woman who said she was shot by her husband.

The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

Officers searched the area, and found the suspect in a nearby backyard.

Police said officers announced themselves when they went into the backyard, and the suspect and officers then exchanged gunfire.

Advertisement

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured, according to police.

The woman who reported being shot by the suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irving PD at 972-273-1010.