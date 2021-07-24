Irving police investigating morning shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Irving police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured Saturday morning morning.

The shooting happened just before 8:45 a.m., in the 7500 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard.

Responding officers found two men who had been shot during a fight.

Both were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the other man was not released.

No arrests have been made and the names of the men who were shot have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 and reference case number 21-16000.