Irving police arrest suspected serial child predator in cases dating back to 1986

Irving police say they have arrested a suspected serial child predator in cases spanning more than three decades.

Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, is a suspect in two dozen child sex abuse cases nationwide. Five of the cases are in Irving.

Blackwolf was arrested on June 10 after one of the alleged victims came forward. Irving police have been building their investigation since his arrest.

Police held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to alert the public that there are likely more victims who may be reluctant to speak up.

Police say the cases go back to 1986 when Blackwolf was just 12 years old.

"Once we start speaking to some of these victims and serving those search warrants, you open this door. And it opens another door and opens another door, and it continues down that process," said Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves. "And so I commend our investigators for not just stopping at the one victim and continuing their investigative process and to opening those doors and trying to identify and get justice for any victim that is out there."

Blackwolf is charged with human trafficking and two counts of child sex abuse. Police say more charges are likely. His bond is set at $225,000.