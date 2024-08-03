Irving man stabbed to death, dumped on the side of the road, docs say

article

Irving police are investigating the stabbing death of a man whose body was dumped on the side of the road.

22-year-old Christian Torres was pronounced dead on the morning of July 21 with multiple stab wounds.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says earlier that morning police stopped to talk to 23-year-old Christopher Marenco, who had pulled over along Belt Line Road in Irving with his flashers on.

Marenco told police he stopped because he spotted a body on the ground and that he believed it was a man who had been hit by a car.

While police investigated the incident, Marenco left the scene.

In the affidavit, police say that they found video of the 23-year-old stopping in the area where the body was found, then driving off and returning to pull something out of the bed of his truck.

Police believe it was Torres' body.

The affidavit says Torres' phone pinged to an address on Cartwright Street in Irving.

Investigators went to the location and talked to Donovan Lopez who had injuries to his face.

Lopez admitted to getting in a fight with Torres and stabbing him, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Lopez said he did not know that Torres was dead and believed Marenco was going to take him to the hospital.

Both Lopez and Marenco are in the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.

Online records at the Dallas County Jail say Lopez is in the country illegally.