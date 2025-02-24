Expand / Collapse search

Irving man known as 'Garfield' arrested in Florida, charged with murder, child sex crimes

Published  February 24, 2025 2:22pm CST
Angel Kelly Alejandro, 27, from Irving Texas (Source: Dallas Police Department)

The Brief

    • A man who goes by the name "Garfield" was arrested in Florida on a murder warrant out of Dallas.
    • He is the suspect in the July 4, 2024 murder of 46-year-old Hector Alvarez Rosales.
    • Florida troopers found "Garfield" walking along I-75 in Collier County. The road is also known as Alligator Alley.

DALLAS - An Irving man who was wanted for the July 4, 2024 murder of 46-year-old Hector Alvarez Rosales in Dallas was arrested in Southern Florida on Thursday.

"Garfield" arrested

What we know:

On Feb. 20, just after 1 p.m., a trooper patrolling I-75 (Alligator Alley) in Collier County, Florida, saw a pedestrian walking northbound near mile marker 84. 

The man first told the trooper his name was "Recardo," but immediately recanted and identified himself as Angel Kelly Alejandro, 27, from Irving, Texas. 

A routine check of his identification revealed that Alejandro, also known as "Garfield," was a fugitive from justice and wanted for murder by the Dallas Police Department in reference to a shooting on July 4th. 

Alejandro was identified as the suspect who killed 46-year-old Hector Alvarez Rosales in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. He has been wanted by Dallas Police since the murder.

Additionally, he had two additional warrants for child sex contact and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Alejandro was placed under arrest by the Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Collier County Jail to await extradition to Texas.

What we don't know:

No further details about the child sex charge and child pornography charge were given. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and Dallas Police Department.

