Irving man arrested after hitting motorized scooter rider twice in deadly hit-and-run

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The Brief Noe Ibarra Cedeno, 36, faces multiple felony charges after allegedly striking scooter operator Tony Vasquez twice with his vehicle and fleeing the scene in Irving. Vasquez, 31, was rushed to a Dallas hospital following the June 19 crash but died the following afternoon. Cedeno is being held in Dallas County jail on a $350,000 bond for intoxication manslaughter and hit-and-run charges, and also faces a federal immigration hold.



A man faces multiple felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter, after authorities say he struck a motorized scooter operator twice in a hit-and-run crash and left him to die.

Fatal Irving hit-and-run

What we know:

The crash happened at 2:53 a.m. on June 19 in the 2800 block of Cantrell Street. According to the Irving Police Department, 31-year-old Tony Vasquez was riding a motorized scooter in the roadway when he was initially struck by a vehicle. Following the first collision, the driver made a U-turn, struck the victim a second time, and drove away from the scene.

Vasquez was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he died the following afternoon, June 20, at 2:17 p.m.

Officers later found and arrested the driver, identified as 36-year-old Noe Ibarra Cedeno. Cedeno was booked into the Dallas County West Tower jail facility later that morning at 10:25 a.m.

According to jail records, Cedeno is being held on a combined $350,000 bond. Magistrate Kathleen Sprinkle set the bonds for the following charges:

Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle: $50,000 bond

Collision Involving Death: $25,000 bond

Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury: $175,000 bond

Collision Involving Serious Bodily Injury: $100,000 bond

Records also show that an immigration hold has been placed on Cedeno by federal authorities for being in the United States illegally.

The Irving Police Department continues to lead the investigation.