Irving man arrested after hitting motorized scooter rider twice in deadly hit-and-run
IRVING, Texas - A man faces multiple felony charges, including intoxication manslaughter, after authorities say he struck a motorized scooter operator twice in a hit-and-run crash and left him to die.
Fatal Irving hit-and-run
What we know:
The crash happened at 2:53 a.m. on June 19 in the 2800 block of Cantrell Street. According to the Irving Police Department, 31-year-old Tony Vasquez was riding a motorized scooter in the roadway when he was initially struck by a vehicle. Following the first collision, the driver made a U-turn, struck the victim a second time, and drove away from the scene.
Vasquez was rushed to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he died the following afternoon, June 20, at 2:17 p.m.
Officers later found and arrested the driver, identified as 36-year-old Noe Ibarra Cedeno. Cedeno was booked into the Dallas County West Tower jail facility later that morning at 10:25 a.m.
According to jail records, Cedeno is being held on a combined $350,000 bond. Magistrate Kathleen Sprinkle set the bonds for the following charges:
- Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle: $50,000 bond
- Collision Involving Death: $25,000 bond
- Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury: $175,000 bond
- Collision Involving Serious Bodily Injury: $100,000 bond
Records also show that an immigration hold has been placed on Cedeno by federal authorities for being in the United States illegally.
The Irving Police Department continues to lead the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Irving Police Department.