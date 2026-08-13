Irving ISD high school investigated for possible tuberculosis exposure
IRVING - Potential tuberculosis exposure at an Irving ISD high school has Dallas County Health & Human Services recommending all returning students get tested.
MacArthur High School tuberculosis exposure
FILE-A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis patient at a TB clinic in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
What we know:
Dallas County Health & Human Services says it is investigating possible tuberculosis exposure at MacArthur High School in Irving ISD from the 2025–26 school year.
Irving ISD is recommending any returning student in 10th, 11th or 12th grade get tested for tuberculosis if they have not already been tested.
Incoming freshman at MacArthur HS do not need to get tested.
DCHHS says the risk to the public remains low, but recommends testing because inactive tuberculosis causes no visible symptoms.
The district is offering tuberculosis testing, but say sit is not required by DCHHS or the Texas Department of State Health Services.
What we don't know:
It's not known when or where the possible tuberculosis exposure began last school year.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas County Health & Human Services and Irving ISD.