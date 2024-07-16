Woman killed in fight at Irving hotel; suspect found hiding in ditch, police say

article

Irving police have arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed at a hotel last week.

On Friday, police were called to the Clarion Inn & Suites DFW North because of numerous noise complaints.

While officers were on the way to the hotel, shots were fired, according to police.

Investigators say that Cedric Campbell and two women were fighting inside the hotel room.

Police say Campbell shot Zenri McGee during the fight.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Campbell tried to flee on foot, but was located by police in a drainage ditch nearby.

He was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.