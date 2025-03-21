Irving, Las Vegas Sands drop casino plans following community backlash

The Brief The Las Vegas Sands Corporation withdrew plans for the former Texas Stadium site in Irving after strong resident ‘pushback’. The Irving City Council amended zoning in a 6-3 vote, removing the casino component of the plan but leaving the door open for future development if Texas gaming laws change. Sands still plans to develop the site, potentially with smaller hotels, but the project will be scaled back without a casino.



The Las Vegas Sands Corp. has asked Irving officials to remove plans for a destination resort and casino after facing major backlash from residents earlier this week. The decision comes just days after the Irving City Council voted to rezone the old Texas Stadium site.

Nearly 200 residents signed up to speak at the council meeting on Thursday, with all residents opposing the casino.

Irving City Council meeting on March 20.

Irving council meeting

What we know:

Representatives for the developer addressed the council, emphasizing that Texas gaming laws would need to change before a casino could be built. They emphasized the uncertainty surrounding state legislative action on gambling expansion.

Some residents argued that a destination resort would only benefit the city economically if it were supported by state gaming laws.

In response to concerns, the council voted in two separate 6-3 decisions to amend the zoning proposal, removing the casino component. However, the council did not ban the possibility of a casino being built at the site if state laws change in the future.

The meeting, which started at 7 p.m. Thursday, lasted until nearly 2 a.m. Friday.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Old Texas Stadium site.

Initial Texas Stadium site plans

The backstory:

On March 18, the Irving Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-4 to rezone the old Texas Stadium site before sending the proposal to the city council on March 20.

Original plans included a 4-million-square-foot resort and casino featuring a nightclub. The proposed development was set for the former Texas Stadium location near highways 114 and 183.

What's next:

Sands representatives said they still plan to develop the site but on a much smaller scale, potentially including hotels. However, the revised project would generate significantly less revenue than a casino.

Residents voiced support for a more balanced use of the land.

Resident concerns

During Monday’s meeting, residents raised concerns about increased traffic, crime, and gambling addiction.

In response, Sands pledged to provide funding for the Irving Police Department to support first responders in the area. However, some residents argued the company was only protecting its own interests rather than addressing broader community concerns.

What they're saying:

"A few hours before this meeting, Sands asked for four words to be removed from the ordinance amendment: 'destination resort and casino gaming.' I ask that we keep them—but just add two words in front: 'prohibited use,’" said Marisa Robles, an Irving resident.

"Given the current status of gaming expansion legislation in the state and the concerns expressed here, Sands has asked the Irving City Council to remove the destination resort and gaming component from the proposal," said Mark Boekenheide, an executive with Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Speculation about a Mavericks move

The other side:

Las Vegas Sands, which owns much of the land near the Texas Stadium site, also owns the Dallas Mavericks. Some have speculated that the project could include an arena to lure the Mavericks away from the American Airlines Center.

What we know:

Neither the Dallas Mavericks nor Las Vegas Sands have confirmed whether the team is considering a move.