4 members of Irving family killed, 2 kids recovering in hospital after crash in Mexico

An Irving family is mourning the loss of four of its members after a train crashed into their car in Mexico at the end of last month.

Mercedes Ahuyon, her four children, and her mother were on vacation in the state of Chihuahua, when the car they were in was struck by a train.

Mercedes, her mother, and two of the children, a 6-year-old and 6-month-old, were all killed.

Two of the children survived, a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old, and their father, who was in Texas when this all happened, is at now at their sides as they continue to recover in a Mexican hospital.

Other family members and friends are doing what they can to raise money here in North Texas.

In the 100 degree heat, helping hands showed up Saturday afternoon for the Ahuyon family.

The Irving family is facing an incomprehensible loss.

"Everybody is standing strong for them, for my brother and kids, and we just want them back home," Mike Ahuyon said.

Mike’s brother, Chris Ahuyon, is in Mexico caring for his two children in the hospital.

They are the only survivors in a horrific car crash involving a train

"I woke up today in tears. I went to sleep with tears. The pain is unbearable," Mike said.

Last month, Chris’ wife, Mercedes, and his mother-in-law, Sophia Borquez, took their kids on a vacation in Chihuahua, Mexico. It’s a trip they make almost every year.

On June 26, a train slammed into their Chevy Tahoe.

Mercedes, her mother, and two of the children, 6-year-old Cresencio and 6-montn-old Cristobal, were all killed.

"They say time heals wounds, but these wounds may never heal," Mike said. "We will just have to wait and see and keep living for the babies that survived."

Cesar, who is 13, is making slight improvements after being in a coma. The teen’s only surviving brother is 2-year-old Cruz.

To help with medical expenses and funeral arrangements, family friend Jesus Ortiz planned a car wash fundraiser for Saturday.

"It’s the least I could do, you know?" Orrtiz said.

Ortiz and Chris coach baseball together.

Several of the boys’ teammates showed up, as the cars kept pulling in.

"Support from all over, from different towns and cities, and strangers come up and offer prayers," Ortiz said.

One of them was Karen Clark, of Arlington, who saw the event on social media.

"I was just devastated, along with them," Clark said. "Who could even imagine that, and I wanted to be a blessing and give them a donation."

Mike said he’s overwhelmed with the outpouring of support as he waits for his brother and nephews to come home.

"We lost four great, sweet souls in this tragic event. Nobody could imagine anything like this," he said.

While the family is focusing on funeral arrangements and the boys’ recovery, they still are trying to figure out how the train and car collided/

The family said Mercedes knew the roads in that area and passed over the tracks multiple times before.

They are wondering if she didn’t see the train coming, or possibly stalled on the tracks.