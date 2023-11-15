Irving woman who intentionally drove wrong way down I-635 charged with manslaughter: police

A woman who police say intentionally drove in the wrong direction down I-635 in Irving has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash.

Irving police say that on Friday, Nov. 10, 22-year-old Diamond Brown got into her silver 2018 Nissan Altima and drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-635 at speeds around 88 mph.

Brown crashed into another vehicle, killing Zainab Monsoori and leaving Fatima El Adel with several broken bones.

Irving police say Brown, who is believed to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, told police she tried to crash her car on purpose in an attempt to kill herself.

Brown has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.