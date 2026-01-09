Iranian-Americans organize North Texas protests in support of regime change

The Brief Protests are spreading across Iran, with dozens reported killed amid growing unrest. Demonstrators are demanding freedom, democracy, and an end to authoritarian rule. Iranian-Americans in North Texas are rallying in solidarity as information from Iran remains limited.



Iran's supreme leader is blaming U.S. President Donald Trump for ongoing protests in the country. Ayatollah Ali Khameni says the U.S. and Israel are supporting the protests. He is referring to them as terrorists and suggests a bigger crackdown is coming.

Trump says he backs the demonstrators, and is warning of retaliation if Iran targets peaceful protests.

Protests in Iran

Big picture view:

At least 62 people have been killed in the protests that began in late December over Iran’s ailing economy and ongoing social issues — the most significant challenge to Iran’s government in recent years.

The current regime calls these demonstrators terrorists. President Trump has warned Iranian leaders that if they kill peaceful protesters, "they’re going to have to pay hell."

"And I said if they’re going to do that," Trump said, "we’re going to hit them very hard."

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 8, 2020 -- An Iranian flag is pictured at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo by Li Muzi/Xinhua via Getty)

The full extent of the crackdown in the country is not yet known. The internet was cut off after a statement from Iran's exiled crown prince, calling for protests.

The Iranian resistance is well established. Leaders have a 10-point plan for the future of Iran. The United Nations estimates more than 2,000 people have been arrested.

Iranian-Americans lead U.S. protests

Local perspective:

Some Iranian-Americans living in North Texas are cautiously optimistic the protests could result in real change. Dozens of demonstrators have been killed overseas while protests are rapidly spreading.