Invited Celebrity Classic in Irving canceled Saturday due to rain

By
Published  April 20, 2024 1:27pm CDT
Irving
Celebs team up with pros for charity golf tournament

Some big names will tee off in Irving this week for a good cause. The Invited Celebrity Classic is also a chance for fans to see their favorite athletes, celebrities, and pro golfers for free.

The Invited Celebrity Classic golf tournament in Irving was canceled on Saturday due to rain.

The event will continue on Sunday and be cut down to a 36-hole tournament.

Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith, Demarcus Ware, Marty Turco, Pudge Rodriguez and Larry the Cable Guy are among the celebrities taking part in the charity tournament alongside pro golfers.

Thomas Bjorn led the pros after Friday's round at the Las Colinas Country Club at 7-under.

Romo trailed Mardy Fish by 4 in the celebrity tournament.

Play is expected to continue at 7:10 a.m. on Sunday.