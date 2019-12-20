Investigation in Harris County believed to be connected to Austin missing mom, baby case

Local, state and federal authorities continue to look into the disappearance of a South Austin mother and her newborn baby and an investigation in the Houston area is now believed to be connected to the case.

The Austin Police Department, Texas Rangers, FBI and Houston area authorities were at a home on Bo Jack Drive in Harris County overnight.

Authorities reportedly showed up to check on the welfare of a one month old baby girl and that the child was taken to a hospital to be checked out and did not have any obvious signs of injury.

At around 6 a.m. this morning (12/20), the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a body was taken from the address yesterday. The identity of the person was not released but on its website the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office lists place of deaths as trunk of vehicle.

FOX 7 Austin asked the Austin Police Department if this was all connected to the disappearance of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her three week old child Margo Carey. Officials would not confirm and said an update would be provided later this morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

