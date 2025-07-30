Intoxicated Forney man shot after forcing entry into neighbor's home, police say

article

The Brief A Forney homeowner shot an intoxicated neighbor who allegedly forced his way into the homeowner's house on Sunday. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital and will face charges of burglary of a habitation upon release. The names of those involved have not been released, and the suspect has not yet been booked into jail.



A Forney homeowner shot an intoxicated neighbor who is accused of forcing his way into a home Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Neighbor dispute ends with shooting

What we know:

It happened on Sunday, July 27, around 3 p.m. Police were called to the 900 block of Concord Street for a reported shooting.

Police learned there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

Witnesses told police the suspect was intoxicated and went to the neighbor's house in an "agitated state." Family members and bystanders tried to prevent the suspect from going into the neighbor's home.

The suspect then allegedly forced his way into the neighbor's home through a glass door. Once inside, he is accused of physically assaulting the neighbor.

The homeowner was armed with a gun, police say, and shot the suspect twice during the assault. The suspect was shot in the abdomen and chest.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Kaufman County Jail when released.

He is facing charges of burglary of a habitation.

The homeowner only reported minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

According to Kaufman County Jail records, the suspect had not yet been booked. Forney Police have not given details on why the suspect is charged with burglary of a habitation.