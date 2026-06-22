Interstate 30 reopens in Garland after multi-vehicle 18-wheeler crash blocks highway

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The Brief Interstate 30 has fully reopened in both directions following an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that blocked the highway. Three people were hospitalized after an eastbound vehicle struck scattered heavy paper cargo that spilled over the center barrier. The conditions of those injured and the initial cause of the crash both remain unknown and under investigation.



Interstate 30 has reopened in both directions after an early morning multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying industrial rolls of paper blocked the highway, police said.

All lanes were cleared and reopened to traffic at 8:55 a.m.

I-30 crash in Garland

What we know:

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 when a sedan and a tractor-trailer collided, according to preliminary information from the Garland Police Department.

The impact sent the 18-wheeler crashing into the center concrete barrier, throwing its cargo of a giant paper roll over the wall and into oncoming traffic. An eastbound vehicle carrying four people, including two children, then struck the cargo.

Three people in the eastbound vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not yet released information on their conditions or identities.

The condition of the driver of the semi and the driver of the sedan have not been released.

The backstory:

The initial closure blocked westbound traffic at Dalrock Road and eastbound traffic at Bass Pro Drive, causing massive commuter delays before crews managed to clear the heavy rolls of paper and wreckage from the roadway.

The cause of the initial collision remains under investigation.