Indianapolis couple separated by COVID-19 reunited after weeks apart

An Indianapolis husband and wife married for 67 years were finally reunited after five weeks apart – their longest ever separation – while the wife battled COVID-19, local media reported.

Joyce and Don Hoffman, both 90, had been forced to separate after Joyce tested positive for the coronavirus on May 1. She spent a little over a month in the COVID-19 unit at Hooverwood Living in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This video captured the moment Joyce “graduated” from the coronavirus unit on June 11 and walked with a sign reading “COVID-19 Survivor” past applauding staff. Don is seen waiting for her at the end of the corridor with a bouquet of flowers.

“I have to cry from happiness. I have to cry,” Don is heard saying in the video once the two are back together, holding hands. “You look so wonderful. You look so beautiful.”

Together, the couple celebrated Joyce’s belated 90th birthday, which occurred during Joyce’s convalescence.