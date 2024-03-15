Mother accused of killing son, stuffing him in suitcase arrested in LA 2 years later

article

A mother from Indiana was arrested in Los Angeles Friday in connection with the death of her then-5-year-old son, Cairo Jordan.

Dejaune Anderson was arrested by US Marshals in Arcadia.

Indiana State Police say their investigation began in April of 2022, when a man hunting for mushrooms located a suitcase in a heavily wooded area in rural Washington County.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson (Indiana State Police)

The suitcase contained the body of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, who was unidentified at the time of the discovery.

SUGGESTED:

In October of 2022, a warrant was issued for Anderson's arrest. The charges listed Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, and Obstruction of Justice.

It's unclear how she avoided police for two years, but earlier this week detectives received information that Anderson was in California. Detectives with the Indiana State Police and US Marshals located Anderson and finally took her into custody.