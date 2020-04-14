Indiana man waiting for stimulus payment finds $8.2M in his bank account: report

A volunteer firefighter in Indiana recently had the surprise of a lifetime.

Charles Calvin, of New Chicago, Ind., told WGN 9 he withdrew $200 from his checking account at an ATM last weekend.

He glanced down on his receipt and noticed a few more zeroes than usual. He told the station his bank account balance was $8.2 million.

Calvin was supposed to receive $1,700 from the stimulus payments going out to Americans to help assist those impacted by the coronavirus.

The volunteer firefighter said he ran his card through the ATM again to make sure it was accurate, and there it was: he was a millionaire.

Calvin told the station that he immediately called his bank to report his new-found wealth, but by the time they investigated, the money was gone.

His bank did inform him that his $1,700 stimulus payment was deposited, although he's still wondering if the mistake was a fluke or if taxpayers in the U.S. aren't receiving the right amount.

“It kind of sucks,” he told WGN 9. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you're poor you don't have anywhere else to go but up.”

Calvin isn't sure where the blame should be placed, but he's still glad he ended up with the $1,700 promised.

