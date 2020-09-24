In-person learning starts for students in Kennedale ISD

article

Students in the Kennedale Independent School District southeast of Fort Worth are back in the classroom.

Thursday was the first day teachers, students and school staff met face to face.

Parents who weren’t allowed inside formed a line and clapped for the kids at Delaney Elementary School as they walked toward the building’s entrance.

Everyone was required to wear either a face mask or shield and administrators went over safety protocols with students before they entered the school buildings.

Educators said it has been tough not interacting with kids in person and they’re ready to get started.

“We’re in here because we’re in the kid business. We love kids and we love our families. And so we work through some of this stress and some of the ways we’re gonna handle things and try to keep everybody safe. It’s still a positive and engaging school environment,” said Principal Kari Pride.

Plastic partitions have been placed between students’ desks.