Impeachment proceedings underway for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Proceedings are underway as the Texas House takes up a resolution on articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Texas House Committee on General Investigating, made up of three Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously drafted 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton for years of abuse of power, bribery, and other allegations.

The investigation stems from the proposed $3.3 million whistleblower settlement with former employees of Paxton who said they were victims of retaliation.

The investigators said Paxton provided documents to a political donor that the FBI and DPS did not want released.

They also said Paxton hired a lawyer with tax dollars who had little experience, created a made up title, and obtained dozens of court records in reference to an investigation about the Paxton donor.

Saturday, the committee will lay out their evidence for about an hour, then House members will debate for four hours.

A simple majority vote in the House will impeach Paxton, meaning only about a dozen of the more than 80 Republicans need to join Democrats.

If the House impeaches, Paxton would be suspended from office pending a trial in the Senate.

Senators would act as jurors and decide whether to remove Paxton from office.

The Texas House has only impeached a sitting official twice: a state judge in 1975 and Governor "Pa" Ferguson in 1917.