Immigration enforcement takes toll on Texas agriculture

The Brief Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller states that increased immigration enforcement is negatively impacting the agricultural industry. Federal immigration officials are continuing enforcement, despite a brief pause by President Trump in sectors heavily reliant on migrant labor. Farmers are experiencing significant disruption as many undocumented workers are not showing up for work for fear of deportation.



As the effects are being felt not just here in Texas, but beyond, federal immigration officials say they’re just doing their jobs.

ICE Effects on Agriculture Industry

Local perspective:

Just 40 miles or so south of Dallas sits Lee Calvert’s 2,000-acre Ellis County family farm.

Calvert knows he’s lucky, not having to rely on farmhands to check the chores off, because those who do say absenteeism among hired migrant help has disrupted their entire operations.

Big picture view:

Recent video posted to immigration-rights groups’ social media channels shows federal agents conducting raids on California farms.

President Donald Trump in the last week briefly paused this type of enforcement within a handful of economic sectors, which rely heavily on migrant labor, like agriculture. Then, it was back to business.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 40 percent of the nation’s farm workers are undocumented.

What they're saying:

Calvert is able to run his farm without having to rely on migrant workers.

"My father helps me, obviously. My little sister helps. My wife is a huge help, and I've got three sons and they’re coming along, doing what they can," Calvert said.

Miller, a Republican, says many farms across the country are not so fortunate.

"They hear that ICE is coming, or see somebody from INS roll up. Well, they just don't show up, they're scared to come to work," Miller said.

Miller tells FOX 4 that dairy farmers have been hit the hardest.

"On a dairy, those cows never stay milked. You milk them three times in a 24-hour period. So if the crew doesn’t show up, these dairymen go into panic mode," Miller said.

According to Vice President JD Vance, they plan to continue their path towards clearing the country of undocumented migrants.

"We’re enforcing everywhere. In other words, the President has said if you are an illegal immigrant in this country, you ought to voluntarily go back and come through the proper channels."

Folks like Calvert agree there’s no place in America for migrants with violent criminal backgrounds. But the farmer wishes there was more "gray area."

"I think there needs to be a distinction made and a path for people who do want to come here, obey our laws, integrate into our societies, work in our factories, fields, wherever," Calvert said.