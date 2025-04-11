IKEA opening new store in Dallas

article

The Brief IKEA is opening a store at the Shops at Park Lane. It is expected to open later in 2025. Stores are also expected to open in San Marcos and Rockwall.



Dallas is getting its first IKEA later this year.

Park Lane IKEA

What we know:

The two-level IKEA store will be located at the Shops at Park Lane in Northeast Dallas.

IKEA says the store will offer customers access to more than 2,200 products and more than 3,000 home furnishing items.

The Park Lane IKEA will be the third that will open in Texas in 2025.

The other locations are stores opening in San Marcos and Rockwall.

What we don't know:

No exact open date has been released for the new location.

What they're saying:

"The opening of IKEA Dallas - University Park is a perfect example of our strategy to develop smaller, more accessible urban store formats, bringing a more connected and accessible IKEA experience to everyone," said Javier Quiñones, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA U.S.