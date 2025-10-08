Iconic Log Ride at State Fair of Texas set for final splash in 2025

article

The Brief The State Fair of Texas has announced that its iconic Log Ride on the Midway will close permanently after the 2025 season. The water ride has been a fixture on the Fair's Midway for 40 years, debuting in 1986. Fair organizers are planning new attractions and improvements to replace the ride in the future, with details coming soon.



The State Fair of Texas announced today that the 2025 fair will mark the final season for its iconic Log Ride on the Midway.

What we know:

The ride was introduced to the State Fair of Texas in 1986, becoming a must-ride for visitors for 40 years.

Fair organizers say plans for new attractions and improvements will be shared in the future.

Visitors are encouraged to take a final ride and enjoy one last splash before the attraction closes.

State Fair official on closing the ride

What they're saying:

"The Log Ride has been a cherished part of the State Fair experience for decades," said Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of midway operations.

"As we look to the future of the Fair, we want to honor the role it has played in bringing joy and excitement to our guests. This season, we encourage everyone to take one last ride and celebrate the memories made along the way."

Dig deeper:

The 2025 State Fair of Texas runs through Sunday, October 19 at historic Fair Park in Dallas. So don’t miss your chance to ride the Log Ride one final time.