ICE! returning to Gaylord Texan, Enchant coming back to Fair Park

After a two-year pandemic pause, the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine is bringing back its popular ICE! exhibit.

This year, around 40 artists from China will use more than two million pounds of ice to create scenes from the beloved children’s story – The Polar Express.

Tickets are on sale for what is a holiday tradition for many families.

The show opens Nov. 11 and runs through New Year’s Day.

Millions of lights will fill Fair Park for Enchant Christmas.

Another holiday event will also be back at Dallas Fair Park.

Enchant features four million lights to create holiday displays and a maze.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 and it opens the day after Thanksgiving.