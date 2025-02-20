ICE Dallas removes Mexico citizen convicted of murder

article

The Brief A Mexican citizen in the U.S. illegally, was returned to Mexico after serving time in prison for murder. Pedro Bailon was convicted of second-degree murder in Kansas in 2008. He served his time and was released into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico from the United States who was convicted of second-degree murder in Kansas in 2008.

Pedro Bailon was taken to Mexico on Feb. 12. He was turned over to Mexican authorities without incident, according to ICE officials.

"Violent criminal aliens, like this one have no place in our communities," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson. "His disregard for our nation’s immigration laws coupled with the violence he perpetrated is unconscionable, demanding his immediate removal."

Pedro Bailon

Timeline:

Bailon entered the U.S. near San Ysidro, California without inspection on Aug. 21, 1995.

The Wichita Police Department in Kansas arrested Bailon for first–degree murder on March 8, 2007.

The Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kansas, convicted Bailon for second degree murder of July 2, 2008, sentencing him to 18 years in prison.

ICE encountered Bailon at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Kansas on Aug. 21, 2008, and determined he was removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Bailon was in prison until Feb. 7, 2025. At that time, he was placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be removed from the country.

What we don't know:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not provide information about the murder in Kansas.

What you can do:

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form .