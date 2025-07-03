ICE Dallas arrest El Salvadoran national woman wanted for assassination attempt

article

The Brief ICE Dallas arrested Maria Julia Varela, an El Salvadoran national, who is wanted in her home country for organizing an assassination attempt. Varela has connections to MS-13 and Barrio 18 transnational gangs. She will remain in ICE custody pending her removal from the U.S.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas arrested a 36-year-old El Salvadoran national on June 30 who was wanted by law enforcement officials in El Salvador for her role in organizing an assassination attempt.

El Salvador woman arrested in Dallas

ICE Dallas says Maria Julia Varela has connections to MS-13 and Barrio 18 transnational gangs.

Officials with ICE Dallas did not say who the assassination attempt was for. Details about her arrest have not been released.

What they're saying:

"This criminal alien fled El Salvador hoping to evade law enforcement and accountability for an attempt of conspiring to take some one’s life," said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Dallas Travis Pickard. "HSI Dallas remains steadfast in ensuring that communities in North Texas are not a refuge for international fugitives. We are dedicated to pursuing those accused of crimes that endanger public safety."

Maria Julia Varela, a 36-year-old El Salvadoran national (Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas)

What's next:

Varela will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the U.S.

Varela was first encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in 2016 as a family unit and processed for a notice to appear.

What you can do:

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form .