ICE agent sought in Minnesota immigrant shooting released from Texas jail

The Brief An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer being held in a Texas jail has been released despite an extradition request from Minnesota. Christian Castro is wanted in Minnesota in connection with the shooting of an immigrant in January. On Wednesday, a judge denied Minneosta’s request to prevent Castro’s release.



An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer being held in a Texas jail has been released despite an extradition request from Minnesota.

What we know:

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño confirmed Christian Castro was released at 6:59 a.m. Thursday.

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January immigrant shooting

The backstory:

Castro was arrested by the Texas Rangers in May and has been held in a Cameron County jail on charges out of Hennepin County, Minnesota, related to a January shooting of an immigrant.

Castro is accused of not only shooting the immigrant, but also lying about what happened.

According to Texas law, a person awaiting extradition cannot be held in jail longer than 90 days. Minnesota filed a lawsuit to prevent Castro’s release. A judge denied the request Wednesday, saying it was premature since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had not made a decision about the extradition request.

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Abbott says state still investigating

What they're saying:

In a statement from a spokesperson Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the judge’s decision, saying it was an attempt by another state to usurp his authority.

Regarding the extradition decision, Abbott's spokesperson said Thursday an investigation is underway.

"Laws require that Mr. Castro be released while the State completes its investigation into his fugitive status," said Abbott's Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris. "But he must understand that the eyes of law enforcement will remain fixed on him. If at any time the Governor determines that he is a fugitive, a Governor’s warrant will be executed immediately, and law enforcement at the local, state, and federal levels will track him down and arrest him."