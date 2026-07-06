"I have no words": Fans at Dallas Stadium can't believe Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career is over

The Brief Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal lost to Spain 1-0 in their World Cup Round of 16 match at Dallas Stadium on Monday afternoon. It marked the end of Ronaldo's World Cup career. He told reporters on Sunday that this would be his final World Cup with Portugal. Fans at and around Dallas Stadium following the match were in disbelief that the legendary striker would no longer don a Portugal uniform.



An era ended at Dallas Stadium on Monday when Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo played his final World Cup match.

Ronaldo's World Cup career ends in Dallas

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal lost to Iberian rival Spain on Monday afternoon. La Roja scored a goal in the 91st minute and ended up with a 1-0 victory.

The loss ended Ronaldo's World Cup career. He told reporters this year's World Cup, his sixth overall with Portugal, would be his last.

Ronaldo was seen getting visibly emotional on the pitch following the final whistle.

"I have no words"

What they're saying:

The Ronaldo and Portugal fans who attended Monday's match were shocked at the idea that Ronaldo's World Cup career ended without a title.

"I'm shook. I can't believe we're never going to see him put on a Portugal jersey again," Hasan Motiwala told FOX 4's Steven Dial.

Motiwala said the moment was bittersweet. "It's heartbreaking but it's beautiful at the same time because he's brought so much to the game."

"I have no words, to be honest," Asif Rana told Dial.

A young fan told FOX 4's Lori Brown he cried when the match ended. "He was my idol."

Another young fan began crying when asked by Dial about the match. He and his father drove from New Mexico in order to watch Ronaldo and Portugal play.

"He's the greatest of all time," was all the fan could say following the end of Ronaldo's career.

"We still love you!" another fan exclaimed.

Ronaldo was seen waving to fans after the match when Portugal returned to their team's hotel in Downtown Dallas.