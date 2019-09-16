'I am a very lucky guy': Man who survived cancer twice wins $4.6 million lottery jackpot

A man who survived cancer not once, but twice, recently purchased a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars.

Stu MacDonald, from Bend, Oregon, won the big bucks on Sept. 7, lottery officials said.

MacDonald purchased Megabucks tickets weekly, and each time his wife, Claudia, would say, “Get the winning ticket.” But when he left to buy his tickets earlier this month, she forgot to say her usual line, according to the Oregon Lottery.

Luckily, he bought one worth $4.6 million anyway.

“I am a very lucky guy,” MacDonald said. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.”

MacDonald won the Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot on a quick pick ticket, lottery officials said. He opted to take the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million — and after taxes took home $1.56 million.

For selling the winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Ashley’s Cafe in Bend will also receive a 1 percent selling bonus of $46,000.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.