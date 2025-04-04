Expand / Collapse search

I-35E shut down in Carrollton after 18-wheeler crash, fuel spill

Published  April 4, 2025 5:59am CDT
CARROLLTON, Texas - All southbound lanes of Interstate 35E are shut down at the Belt Line Road exit in Carrollton after an 18-wheeler spun out and crashed early Friday morning.

An 18-wheeler spun out in the southbound lanes of I-35E in Carrollton. The driver abandoned the truck at the scene, causing major traffic delays Friday morning.

What we know:

Carrollton police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m., spilling diesel fuel across the highway. The driver abandoned the 18-wheeler after the crash.

HAZMAT crews are responding to clean up the spill, but significant delays are expected. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as cleanup continues.

FOX 4 will provide updates as crews work to reopen the highway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information about the driver or why they left the scene.

It’s unclear how long the highway will remain closed, but cleanups like this often take several hours.

The Source: Information in this article comes from TxDOT cameras and Carrollton police.

