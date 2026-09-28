I-35E crash at Camp Wisdom Road leaves driver dead, lanes closed
A single-vehicle crash at Interstate 35E and Camp Wisdom Road early Monday morning left one person dead and another hospitalized, police say.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:27 a.m. on Monday when a southbound vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar near Camp Wisdom Road. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was transported to the hospital.
All southbound lanes of I-35E remain closed, and officials have not indicated when traffic will resume.
What we don't know:
Police have not named the deceased or provided an update on the hospitalized victim's condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.