I-35E crash at Camp Wisdom Road leaves driver dead, lanes closed

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The Brief A Monday morning crash on southbound I-35E near Camp Wisdom Road killed the driver and injured a passenger. All southbound lanes of I-35E are completely closed, with no estimated time for reopening. The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims remain under investigation.



A single-vehicle crash at Interstate 35E and Camp Wisdom Road early Monday morning left one person dead and another hospitalized, police say.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:27 a.m. on Monday when a southbound vehicle crashed into a bridge pillar near Camp Wisdom Road. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was transported to the hospital.

All southbound lanes of I-35E remain closed, and officials have not indicated when traffic will resume.

What we don't know:

Police have not named the deceased or provided an update on the hospitalized victim's condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.