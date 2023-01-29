Part of I-35 closed for several hours in Dallas due to downed power lines

article

A portion of I-35 was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear downed power lines Sunday afternoon.

It was in the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate, near W. Illinois Avenue.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called out to the scene just before 2 p.m., and Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the scene was cleared just before 4:30 p.m.

Crews are investigating what caused the lines to get into the roadway.

Oncor was called to assist.