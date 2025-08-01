I-30 shut down in Grand Prairie after fatal crash

article

The Brief A fatal crash has shut down all westbound lanes of I-30 at Cockrell Hill Road in Grand Prairie during Friday morning rush hour. The closure is causing significant traffic delays, with speeds in the area averaging 2 mph. Drivers are advised to avoid the area completely. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen, and authorities have not yet released any details about the crash.



Interstate 30 was shut down in Grand Prairie Friday morning during rush hour after a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

What we know:

All westbound lanes of I-30 are closed at Cockrell Hill Road because of a crash that happened around 2 a.m.

Traffic expert Chip Waggoner advises drivers to avoid the area entirely, as crews do not have an estimated time for reopening the main lanes.

Drivers have been seen pulled over on the side of the road due to the traffic jam.

As of 7:30 a.m., the average speed in the area was approximately 2 mph.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.

No details on the crash have been released.