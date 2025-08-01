I-30 shut down in Grand Prairie after fatal crash
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Interstate 30 was shut down in Grand Prairie Friday morning during rush hour after a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
What we know:
All westbound lanes of I-30 are closed at Cockrell Hill Road because of a crash that happened around 2 a.m.
Traffic expert Chip Waggoner advises drivers to avoid the area entirely, as crews do not have an estimated time for reopening the main lanes.
Drivers have been seen pulled over on the side of the road due to the traffic jam.
As of 7:30 a.m., the average speed in the area was approximately 2 mph.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when the lanes will reopen.
No details on the crash have been released.
