I-30 reopens after fiery police chase and crash

The Brief Eastbound I-30 in Arlington has reopened following a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near Fielder Road. A suspect fleeing police clipped a 18-wheeler around 4 a.m., causing a large explosion; no serious injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or said what originally triggered the police chase.



Interstate 30 in Arlington is back open after a fiery crash at the end of a police chase.

What we know:

The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Grand Prairie. It was originally headed west on I-30 before the suspect made a U-turn.

It ended in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Road. The suspect clipped the back corner of an 18-wheeler, creating a huge ball of fire.

Thankfully, no one was badly hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.

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What we don't know:

Police have not yet shared official details such as the suspect’s name or what prompted it.