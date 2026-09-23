I-30 reopens after fiery police chase and crash
ARLINGTON, Texas - Interstate 30 in Arlington is back open after a fiery crash at the end of a police chase.
What we know:
The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Grand Prairie. It was originally headed west on I-30 before the suspect made a U-turn.
It ended in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Road. The suspect clipped the back corner of an 18-wheeler, creating a huge ball of fire.
Thankfully, no one was badly hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.
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What we don't know:
Police have not yet shared official details such as the suspect’s name or what prompted it.
The Source: The information in this story comes from traffic reporter Chip Waggoner and Texas Department of Public Safety traffic cameras.