Expand / Collapse search

I-30 reopens after fiery police chase and crash

By
Arlington
Published September 23, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Published September 23, 2026 7:20 AM CDT
Police chase ends in fiery crash on I-30
Police chase ends in fiery crash on I-30

Police chase ends in fiery crash on I-30

A suspect who was trying to get away from police ended up crashing on Interstate 30 in Arlington early Wednesday morning. Part of the fiery crash was captured on traffic cameras.

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-30 in Arlington has reopened following a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near Fielder Road.
    • A suspect fleeing police clipped a 18-wheeler around 4 a.m., causing a large explosion; no serious injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody.
    • Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect or said what originally triggered the police chase.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Interstate 30 in Arlington is back open after a fiery crash at the end of a police chase.

What we know:

The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. on Wednesday in Grand Prairie. It was originally headed west on I-30 before the suspect made a U-turn.

It ended in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Road. The suspect clipped the back corner of an 18-wheeler, creating a huge ball of fire.

Thankfully, no one was badly hurt, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet shared official details such as the suspect’s name or what prompted it.

The Source: The information in this story comes from traffic reporter Chip Waggoner and Texas Department of Public Safety traffic cameras.

ArlingtonGrand PrairiePolice ChasesCrime and Public Safety