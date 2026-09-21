Fort Worth respiratory therapist suspended after arrest on child pornography charges

The Brief On September 17, the Texas Board of Respiratory Care's disciplinary panel temporarily suspended the license for Mark Elliott Ayers, RCP. Ayers was arrested on August 8 by the Burleson Police Department and was charged with two felony counts of intent to promote child pornography. Ayers has been booked into the Johnson County Jail and is facing two more felony charges related to child pornography.



A Fort Worth respirator therapist has had his license suspended after an August arrest for intent to promote child pornography.

Fort Worth respiratory therapist arrested

Mark Elliott Ayers

What we know:

On September 17, a disciplinary panel with the Texas Board of Respiratory Care temporarily suspended the respiratory care practitioner certificate of Fort Worth respiratory therapist Mark Elliott Ayers, RCP.

Burleson Police records indicate Ayers was arrested on August 8 by the Burleson Police Department at 1400 8th Avenue, which is the location of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center.

The TBRC says Ayers has been charged with two felony counts of intent to promote computer child pornography under 18, including one count of 10 or more depictions.

TBRC records state that on August 19, Ayers was given two additional charges of intent to view child pornography depicting sexual conduct and intent to view computer-generated child pornography.

A temporary suspension hearing will be held within 10 days of notice to Ayers, unless he waives the hearing. His suspension will remain in place until the TBRC takes action.

Ayers is currently incarcerated at the Johnson County Jail. His bail is currently set at $1.4 million.