6 Dallas police officers disciplined for 2025 fatal crash involving former union president

The Brief Six officers with the Dallas Police Department have been disciplined for their handling of a fatal 2025 crash that involved former Dallas Police Association President Jaime Castro. 25-year-old Atianna Washington was killed in the crash. Castro was listed as a passenger in the car and was seen shaking other officers' hands at the scene. Castro resigned from the department in January. In March, he pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, but police did not specify who was driving the vehicle.



Over a dozen violations were found between six Dallas police officers who handled a 2025 fatal crash that involved the Dallas Police Association's former president. Those violations led to disciplinary measures for the officers.

Dallas police officers disciplined

What we know:

Six officers with the Dallas Police Department received discipline for their handling of a 2025 fatal crash on Northwest Highway.

A Dallas Police sergeant has received an eight-day suspension. Two officers received shorter suspensions, and another sergeant and two officers received written reprimands.

Dallas Police found 14 total violations amongst the six officers. They will be able to appeal their discipline if they wish to do so.

The backstory:

The disciplinary measures come over a year after the March 15, 2025 crash that killed 25-year-old Atianna Washington.

Washington was hit by a car while trying to cross Northwest Highway. Castro, who was a senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department at the time, was listed on the police report as a passenger in that car.

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FOX 4 cameras captured Castro, wearing a white T-shirt, speaking with other officers and shaking hands at the scene that night.

He was placed on administrative leave in November, and an internal affairs investigation was opened after an attorney for the victim’s family started questioning the facts in the case.

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Castro, who’d been with the department since 1998, announced his retirement in January. He also stepped down as the president of the police union.

In March, Castro pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to police officers. Court records show the false statement was that his girlfriend was the driver of the vehicle involved in a traffic fatality and that she did not consume any alcohol before the traffic fatality.

Dig deeper:

Washington’s family filed a wrongful lawsuit against both Castro and his girlfriend, Angela Valles, claiming that law enforcement failed to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

Police never publicly stated who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, and did not elaborate after Castro's guilty plea in March.

What they're saying:

"Accountability is a huge thing now, whether it’s locally here in Dallas or nationally — and people who commit crimes need to be held accountable and people who cover up for people who commit crimes also need to be held accountable," said Brandon Friedman, a member of the City of Dallas Community Police Oversight Board.

"It reflects poorly on the City of Dallas when we have police officers who are given preferential treatment."

Dallas Police Association statement

"First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the family of Atianna Washington, who tragically lost her life in this accident.

The Dallas Police Association supports accountability, but discipline must be fair, consistent, and based on the individual actions of each officer, not simply their involvement in a high-profile incident.

Our responsibility is to ensure every member receives the due process they are entitled to, regardless of the circumstances or individuals involved.

We will continue to stand firmly behind our members throughout the disciplinary and appeals process. Any decision to appeal rests with the individual officer, and we will not comment on those individual decisions at this time."