1 dead, several others injured in overnight crashes on I-30
DALLAS - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following two crashes on I-30 early Sunday morning.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said the first wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m.
It involved a car that slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near Loop 12.
The driver of the car died.
Deputies said as traffic built up behind the scene, a speeding pick-up truck slammed into five vehicles near MacArthur Boulevard.
One person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
The others are in serious condition.
The interstate was closed for a time while crews investigated and cleared the scene.