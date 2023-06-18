1 dead, several others injured in overnight crashes on I-30

article

One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following two crashes on I-30 early Sunday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said the first wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m.

It involved a car that slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler near Loop 12.

The driver of the car died.

Featured article

Deputies said as traffic built up behind the scene, a speeding pick-up truck slammed into five vehicles near MacArthur Boulevard.

One person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The others are in serious condition.

The interstate was closed for a time while crews investigated and cleared the scene.