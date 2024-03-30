Portion of I-30 closed for a time after cargo falls off 18-wheeler
article
Cargo that fell off an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning caused a major traffic jam in Dallas County.
Authorities said they found a large metal object on I-30, near I-45, just after 4 a.m.
Investigators said the cargo fell off the 18-wheeler as it drove over the bridge heading east on I-30.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Crews had all eastbound lanes of I-30 shut down for a time as traffic was diverted to side streets.
Police were cleaning up the scene for hours.