Expand / Collapse search

Deadly hit-and-run crash closes eastbound I-30 in Dallas

By
Published  June 26, 2024 8:20am CDT
Traffic
FOX 4

Fatal hit-and-run closes I-30 in Dallas

FOX 4 traffic reporter Chip Waggoner gives an update on the fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 30 near Buckner Boulevard.

DALLAS - Law enforcement officials are looking for the person who hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Wednesday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 a.m. on eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard.

The victim tried to cross the busy roadway and was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop.

Investigators are now looking for a suspect in a gray 2017-2020 Honda with possible front-end damage.

Featured

Large Dallas parking garage fire destroys multiple vehicles
article

Large Dallas parking garage fire destroys multiple vehicles

Fire crews put out a large fire in a parking garage near Dallas Love Field early Wednesday morning.

Eastbound I-30 was shut down at Jim Miller Road because of the police investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.