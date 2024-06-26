Deadly hit-and-run crash closes eastbound I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS - Law enforcement officials are looking for the person who hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 30 in Dallas on Wednesday morning.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 a.m. on eastbound I-30 at Buckner Boulevard.
The victim tried to cross the busy roadway and was struck by a vehicle that didn’t stop.
Investigators are now looking for a suspect in a gray 2017-2020 Honda with possible front-end damage.
Eastbound I-30 was shut down at Jim Miller Road because of the police investigation.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.