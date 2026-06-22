I-10 closures and detours to cause major delays in West El Paso for interstate expansion

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The Brief Alternating daily and nightly lane, ramp, and U-turn closures will disrupt West El Paso traffic along I-10 through Saturday for an ongoing widening project. Daytime closures of the I-10 bypass lanes between Mesa Street and Redd Road will force drivers to detour onto North Desert Boulevard. TxDOT urges motorists to slow down and watch for paving trucks crossing directly from the median into active traffic lanes.



Drivers traveling through West El Paso should expect lane closures and detours this week as crews continue work on the widening project of Interstate 10.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) announced more details on the project in a press release on Thursday.

I-10 closure schedule and affected areas

EL PASO, TX - JULY 21: Signs indicating the highest speed limit in the country stands by Interstate 10 outside of the West Texas town of El Paso on Friday, July 21, 2006. (Photo by Rick Scibelli/Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

TxDOT said alternating lane closures are scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday along I-10 and adjacent frontage roads between Vinton Road and Resler Drive, as well as between Anthony Avenue and Mesa Street.

The entrance ramps, exit ramps and U-turn lanes in the construction zone may also be subject to temporary closures.

Mesa Street to Redd Road detour routes

Local perspective:

TxDOT also announced a full closure of the I-10 eastbound and westbound bypass lanes between Mesa Street and Redd Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as needed through Saturday, June 27. Motorists will be detoured onto North Desert Boulevard through the Thorn Avenue intersection before re-entering I-10 near Redd Road.

The Westbound I-10 exit ramp at Redd Road will be closed periodically for striping repairs. Drivers needing access to Redd Road should exit at Mesa Street and continue along North Desert Boulevard through the Mesa and Thorn intersections.

Crews in Vinton all the way to Resler Drive will complete punch-list work, while workers between Anthony and Mesa Street will conduct concrete paving operations.

TxDOT warned motorists to use caution as paving trucks will be crossing from the median into I-10 traffic lanes.

Continuous underpass closures

28 February 2022, Berlin: 19.03.2022, Berlin. Traffic pylons, some of them damaged, stand on Tempelhofer Feld at dusk. Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa Photo: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa (Photo by Wolfram Steinberg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

A continuous closure remains in effect at the U-turn underpass at Bridge C (between Anthony and Vinton), as additional construction includes:

Bridge reconstruction work at Bridge C

Roadway reconfiguration near Transmountain Road

Intersection improvements at Los Mochis Drive.

North Desert Boulevard traffic seeking a U-turn must continue to Anthony and use the U-turn bridge there, while South Desert Boulevard traffic must continue to Vinton to make a U-turn.

South Desert Boulevard between Valley Chile Road and Vinton Steel Road is reduced to one lane while bridge work continues. Traffic will maintain access to the Valley Chile entrance ramp before merging into a single lane through the work zone.

About the I-10 Widening Project

What they're saying:

Transportation officials urged drivers to slow down, follow posted signs and watch for construction crews throughout the project area.

The closures are part of the ongoing I-10 Widening West project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the rapidly growing West El Paso corridor.