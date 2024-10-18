Hurst single mom of 4 picked for home revitalization

The Brief The nonprofit group Six Stones partnered with the city of Hurst to revitalize the home of a single mother of four. Kristi Swan is also a foster parent who has adopted three of her four children. She said she was very thankful for the help brightening up her home.



A Tarrant County single mother is getting some much-needed home improvement help thanks to a public and nonprofit partnership.

The city of Hurst partnered with the nonprofit group Six Stones for a "Community Powered Revitalization" or CPR effort on Friday.

"It’s heartwarming, touching. I’ve been moved to tears," said Hurst City Manager Clay Caruthers.

The revitalization program is years in the making. It’s a convergence of volunteers, private donations, and local funding to brighten up communities.

"I don’t know what I would’ve done if they weren’t here to help me out. The house was getting away from me," said Kristi Swan, a Hurst homeowner and single mother.

She is also a foster parent who adopted three of her four children.

"I fostered for a really long time before any of them were adoptable. And I did end up adopting three of them," she said.

A neighbor recommended Swan for the program. She applied and was selected.

The goal of each revitalization is to complete the work in two days.

"The old fence is being pulled out along with some vegetation, the ivy, and things that have grown. We’ll also be painting the home and doing some general landscaping," Caruthers said.

"Yes, it’s a lot. I do not know if I would be able to ever get to them. You know with the way things are right now and how much everything costs, just the supplies alone, let alone the labor. And they have so many people here helping out," Swan said.

She said she was tired but thankful.

"Very appreciative. I just can’t imagine where I’d be if they weren’t here to help me," she said.

Swan’s home was the 200th home revitalized in the city of Hurst.

Six Stones has completed work at more than 800 homes in total throughout Tarrant County.