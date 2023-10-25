Hurricane Otis makes landfall in Mexico, dozens feared dead

Hurricane Otis made a historic landfall near Acapulco, Mexico , at Category 5 intensity early Wednesday, packing destructive winds up to 165 mph after rapidly intensifying just hours before reaching the coast.

Otis went from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 in less than 24 hours.

This is the first time a Cat-5 hurricane has ever hit the west coast of Mexico.

Otis made landfall just south of the popular resort town of Acapulco, located in the southern pacific state of Guerrero.

READ MORE: Hurricane Otis makes historic Category 5 landfall as 'nightmare scenario' unfolds near Acapulco, Mexico

FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews says residents and visitors alike were caught off-guard by the sheer strength of the storm.

It was predicted to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as residents began making preparations earlier this week.

That quickly changed.

"This was barely a tropical storm and all of a sudden as it spun closer to the coast it got tighter and tighter, and you can see the eye come out very quickly as this thing was spinning so fast," said Andrews.

He says conditions, including warm water, had to be ideal for the storm to strengthen so quickly.

"All of a sudden this turns into a Category 5 and there's no time to make any change in plans," Andrews explained.

The storm left the folks who didn't evacuate trapped.

According to the Associated Press, dozens of people have died, and countless others are injured.

"The thing about that is it takes down everything. It is absolutely catastrophic destruction at the Category 5 level. I mean it just levels everything," Andrews said.

After making landfall, Otis continued its trek across the mountainous state, which helped to quickly downgrade the strength of the storm.

The number of injuries and deaths are expected to rise as rescuers begin to search through the rubble.

"There's flash flooding as well, all the rain coming down from the mountains," Andrews said.

Several landslides have also been reported in the region, blocking major roadways in and out of the area.

The White House is monitoring the situation.

The Red Cross and other non-profits will be sending aid in the coming days.



