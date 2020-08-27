Hurricane Laura evacuees grateful for North Texas hospitality

A lot of people left the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura’s arrival and ended up seeking shelter in North Texas. Many are grateful but found some confusion as they arrived.

The Wyndham Hotel Garden in Farmers Branch is one of the hotels providing rooms for evacuees and three meals a day. Kevin Dodson is staying there and called it a relief.

“I have a nice room, man. I have a nice room. And yes, they’re going to feed us,” said Dodson, who left his home in Beaumont. “Dallas, Texas. Oh man. Thank you. Just, thank ya’ll. Thank ya’ll. I thank Christ.”

People are also staying in hotels in Dallas, Fort Worth, Irving and Richardson.

Hundreds drove up from the Gulf Coast in cars or arrived in North Texas Wednesday on state-ordered buses.

Those in buses stopped in Mesquite to check in and then were offered vouchers for a hotel room. They were also offered a COVID-19 test and asked to wear a mask when not in their rooms.

Two women from Beaumont were upset when they had to hand over their dogs. The Wyndham is not pet friendly so Dallas Animal Services is temporarily caring for the animals.

“A couple of days ago a lady hit my truck so we weren’t able to evacuate on our own,” Sabrina Chachere said. “It still hurts they’re not here. I’m gonna be okay later but right now, I’m kind of... I’m not okay with that.”

The city of Dallas said donations are not needed right now for the evacuees but Dallas Animal Services will need help with displaced pets through either fostering or adopting.

Emergency officials said hotel rooms in Dallas filled up extremely fast on Wednesday.

“We have thousands of people who have self-evacuated and they’re driving up, not finding hotels in Austin or San Antonio and they’re now driving up to the DFW area. So we have a scarcity of hotel rooms in Dallas right now,” said Rocky Vaz, the Dallas Director of Emergency Management.

The city of Dallas said it was working with neighboring cities to provide additional hotel rooms.