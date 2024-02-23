Hurricane Harbor looking to hire 700+ at job fair this weekend

Hurricane Harbor in Arlington is hosting a job fair this weekend and hoping to hire hundreds of employees for the season.

The job fair will be Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is hoping to hire more than 700 positions.

The open positions include admissions, food & beverage, retail, park services, cabana servers, pool maintenance and lifeguards.

Wages for some positions start as high as $13 per hour.

Applicants must be 15 years old or older.

Hurricane Harbor opens for the 2024 season on May 11.

It is the park's 40-year anniversary.