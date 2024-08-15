Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Harbor announces expansion plans for 2025

Published  August 15, 2024 9:44am CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - Hurricane Harbor hopes to make a splash with a park expansion.

Thursday morning, the Arlington water park announced the largest investment in park history.

The biggest part of the expansion is a 58,000-square-foot coastal-themed area they call Splash Island. The multi-level water play area has more than 110 water features, kids slides and a 1,000 gallon water bucket that splashes the crowd below.

The expansion also includes a new splash pad with 24 water features.

Hurricane Harbor says the new areas will open next year.

To celebrate, the water park is offering 70 percent off tickets through September 2.