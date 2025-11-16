Hunter fatally shot while removing firearm from vehicle, officials say

article

The Brief A 45-year-old Grapevine man, Jose Ramirez, died Saturday in a hunting accident in Marion County, Texas. The fatality was caused by an accidental firearm discharge while the victim was removing a gun from a vehicle. Texas Game Wardens are investigating the specific circumstances and are using the tragedy to emphasize strict firearm safety.



A 45-year-old Grapevine man died on Saturday, November 15, in a hunting accident in Marion County, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

What we know:

Texas Game Wardens responded shortly after midnight after receiving reports that a hunter had been shot while removing a firearm from a vehicle. The victim, identified as Jose Ramirez, was struck when the gun accidentally discharged, officials said.

Wardens and first responders performed lifesaving measures, but Ramirez died from his injuries at the scene.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Texas Game Wardens said they routinely investigate hunting-related incidents and work to determine the circumstances surrounding each case. They added that tragedies such as this one underscore the importance of strict firearm safety.

"We encourage every hunter to take safety seriously," the agency said, advising hunters to treat every firearm as if it is loaded, keep muzzles pointed in a safe direction, and unload guns before placing or removing them from a vehicle.

The agency said its thoughts are with Ramirez’s family and friends during "this difficult time."