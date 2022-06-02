It's been three weeks since Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from custody and the manhunt continues to find him, especially after bodies were found in a home near where he escaped.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say during a search in the Leon County area, where Lopez reportedly took off, officers received a call from a concerned family member saying they had not from an elderly relative.

That's when officials went to the home and found two adults and three children murdered. It's believed Lopez was behind the death and may be driving in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate reading: DPV4520.

White Chevrolet Silverado (Photo courtesy of Texas DPS)

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder before escaping on May 12 when he was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt, including the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and after a week-long search, authorities said they concluded "an exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County," but the search is entering a new phase.

That meant certain personnel was expected to stay in Leon County, where authorities say Lopez was last seen leaving, and strategic searches of areas will be conducted outside the originally secured perimeter. Additionally, the renewed focus by OIG, Texas Rangers, and the U.S. Marshals is "to leave no stone unturned as they follow leads and track Lopez's whereabouts."

"Anyone who has knowledge of Lopez’s location should come forward," said Inspector General Cris Love. "Those found to be helping or harboring him not only will face arrest and prosecution, but I believe they are putting themselves in danger. Lopez has a complete disregard for human life and will do what it takes to avoid capture. We will take this investigation where ever it leads us until Lopez is back in custody."

The TDCJ says Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designated for high-risk inmates, due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status. Lopez got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal, crawled out through the bottom of the cage, and attacked the driver.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Officials say Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand with an unknown object. The officer and Lopez got out of the bus, and a second officer got out from the back of the bus. However, Lopez got back on the bus and started driving down the road.

The officers fired shots at and shot a rear tire, disabling the bus, TDCJ says. The bus traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway. Officials say Lopez exited the bus and ran into the woods off of Highway 7.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the 46-year-old is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Lopez is approximately 6’0" feet tall and 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing white clothing.

Gonzalo Lopez's tattoos (Photos: U.S. Marshals Service) Expand

At last check, a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any information that may help lead to his arrest.

Officials say Lopez is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone who sees him is warned not to try to apprehend him. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call TDCJ OIG Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.