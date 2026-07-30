DART Police officer shot in South Dallas
DALLAS - A DART Police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting between unknown suspects near Fair Park.
South Dallas shooting
What we know:
On July 30 at around 8 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer-assist call in the 1400 block of South Trunk Avenue in South Dallas. The location is near Fair Park.
Officers determined suspects had been shooting at the location, and a DART Police officer was shot in the leg by a stray bullet near DART's MLK Jr. Station.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the officer to the hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
What we don't know:
We don't know the names of the suspects involved or what caused the shooting to occur.
The status of the officer shot is also unknown.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.