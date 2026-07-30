DART Police officer shot in South Dallas

The Brief A DART Police officer was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in South Dallas. The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A DART Police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting between unknown suspects near Fair Park.

South Dallas shooting

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What we know:

On July 30 at around 8 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer-assist call in the 1400 block of South Trunk Avenue in South Dallas. The location is near Fair Park.

Officers determined suspects had been shooting at the location, and a DART Police officer was shot in the leg by a stray bullet near DART's MLK Jr. Station.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the officer to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the suspects involved or what caused the shooting to occur.

The status of the officer shot is also unknown.