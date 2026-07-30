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DART Police officer shot in South Dallas

By
FOX 4
Dallas Police Department
Published July 30, 2026 9:36 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 9:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A DART Police officer was hospitalized after being shot in the leg in South Dallas.
    • The officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
    • No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

DALLAS - A DART Police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting between unknown suspects near Fair Park.

South Dallas shooting

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What we know:

On July 30 at around 8 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer-assist call in the 1400 block of South Trunk Avenue in South Dallas. The location is near Fair Park.

Officers determined suspects had been shooting at the location, and a DART Police officer was shot in the leg by a stray bullet near DART's MLK Jr. Station.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the officer to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the suspects involved or what caused the shooting to occur.

The status of the officer shot is also unknown.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Police DepartmentFair Park