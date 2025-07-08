Musician's song strikes chord with those affected by Texas flooding

The Brief Musician Lauren Tyler's family narrowly escaped devastating July 3-4 flooding in Hunt, Texas. Tyler was one of the first to share videos and images of the damage in the area. The images shared the song's message of hope amid widespread grief.



Hunt, Texas is one of the most badly damaged areas in the state's devastating flooding.

Musician Lauren Tyler was one of the first people to begin posting about the devastation. Now, her song has become a soundtrack for people enduring a difficult time.

Musician recalls deadly flooding

Tyler was visiting her family for Independence Day in Hunt, when the flash flooding hit.

"We got to my parent's house July 3rd. We had dinner at the famous Hunt Store that's there in Hunt, Texas and little did we know that would be the last time we would eat dinner there for a long time," she said. "We started hearing thundering and lightning and [her 6, 4 and 2-year-old kids] come running into our room."

The floodwaters rose in the middle of the night, but did not affect Tyler's parents' house, which is on a hill.

They did not realize the devastation about 200 feet below them until a terrifying phone call came.

"The first time we realized something was really wrong was when one of the camp owners of Camp La Junta, Dad's friend, called and said, there's 27 kids missing," Tyler recalled.

Lauren's husband and brother learned they were surrounded by water.

"They they got all the way, probably about a hundred feet from my parents' home and there's another big water crossing, and I'll never forget my husband telling me like asphalt looks like it's just being thrown like pieces of paper," said Tyler.

"Never Gets Old"

Tyler then began to post videos of the damage, along with she and her husband's song, "Never Gets Old" which they wrote in April.

Once the waters finally receded enough to cross, Lauren began hearing how her images and music were resonating.

"People sharing their stories, whether they're ones that have lost, I mean, I have messages saying, my nieces was one of the girls, or my children were found. Thank you so much for these updates. Oh, my goodness, that's my husband in the helicopter," she said.

The Tylers are thankful that the messages of hope touched an important chord.

"I have to trust in what the Bible says, and that He is everything. He's our anchor in times of trouble," Tyler said.



"Never Gets Old" has not yet been released, but the Tylers hope they will be able to do so soon.

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4's Lori Brown's interview with Lauren Tyler.



